• Richard McEwan, 26, of Milford, N.J., charged on allegations of breaking into singer Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion where he was found inside barefoot, now faces a criminal-mischief charge, accused of doing doughnuts in his car on President Donald Trump's Bedminster, N.J., golf course and causing $20,000 in damage.

• Sherry Uwanawich, 28, who claimed to be a fortuneteller and persuaded a woman in Houston to pay her $1.6 million to lift a curse that Uwanawich said was placed on the woman's family, was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

• John Ross, 59, of Crestwood, Mo., was arrested after his neighbors said their two dogs ran onto his property, where Ross grabbed one, repeatedly slammed it against the ground and stabbed it seven times, causing injuries so severe the dog had to be euthanized.

• Jacob West, 31, an employee at a Kentucky pharmacy, is accused of giving $9,000 worth of stolen prescription drugs to Kena Reed, 27, in exchange for sexual photos and videos of herself and a minor, leading to West and Reed being indicted on human-trafficking charges.

• Brian Kolodziej, 41, an assistant attorney general in Michigan, resigned after authorities said he had an intimate relationship with a woman while handling her sexual-assault case.

• Joel Strayer, a marketing instructor at the University of Alabama, was placed on administrative leave after a video was posted online showing a young man in Strayer's classroom punching a hole in a beer can and drinking it while students watch and clap, according to the student newspaper.

• Cynthia Feazell, 48, a loan officer and assistant manager for a credit union in Alexandria, La., faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that she authorized fraudulent loans, which cost her employer $250,000.

• Paul Bashi, 36, pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other counts in the beating of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Kristina Perry, in their Detroit-area home, with authorities saying he kicked her more than 100 times, punched her 50 times and stabbed her two dozen times.

• Liz McCune, a spokeswoman for the University of Missouri, said 27 buildings and four parking structures on the Columbia campus were without power for about an hour after a turkey vulture's wing hit a connector that links the university to the city's power grid.

A Section on 09/12/2019