Little Rock man sentenced to life in prison for killing business partner after argument

Curtis Dorsey is shown in this booking photo from the Pulaski County jail alongside a file photo of the Pulaski County courthouse, where opening statements in his murder trial are slated to begin on Wednesday morning.

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing his business partner three years ago.

A Pulaski County jury convicted Curtis Dorsey of first-degree murder and sentenced him to the maximum punishment following a day of testimony.

Dorsey, who did not take the stand, spent about eight months as a fugitive following the Labor Day 2016 slaying of Sharniece Hughes, 35, outside her Mabelvale Pike home.

Prosecutors said his efforts to evade capture, plus testimony from a witness who saw Dorsey talking to Hughes just minutes before she was killed, proved his guilt.

The pair owned a frozen-dessert food truck, but witnesses said they had some kind of falling out over the business the morning Hughes was killed.