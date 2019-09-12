MUSIC SCENE: Unstoppable cult favorite Shonen Knife at Stickyz

Shonen Knife, along with opening act Me Like Bees, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

The female trio formed in 1981 in Osaka, Japan, and has since reached cult status with their infectious pop beats and oddball lyrics. The band was quickly embraced by punk and alternative rockers, including Sonic Youth and The Ramones.

At one time, Shonen Knife toured as The Osaka Ramones, a tribute band. As Shonen Knife, they were invited to open for Nirvana when that band was touring to promote the album Nevermind. Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain would later list Shonen Knife's 1983 album Burning Farm as No. 25 on his list of Top 50 Favorite Albums.

Today

Yadaloo Artist Night, featuring Bree Ogden, Joey Barrett, Matt Sammons, Anna Brazeal, Pamela Hopkins and Cliff & Susan, will be at 7 p.m. today at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is free.

The performers are the Arkansas artists who will be featured at the Yadaloo Arts Festival Sept. 22 in North Little Rock.

• Rodney Block, Bijoux, Davison Davison, BJ Soule, Steven Spud Howard, Allison Victoria and Lachaz Holloway will perform at 8 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

The show will be a 28th birthday celebration for Roosevelt Harris, aka "Church Boy Shawn."

• Shaw Revolver will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

Big Red Flag. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jennifer Bridgeman

FRIDAY

Julian Dawson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Little Rock Folk Club at Hibernia Irish Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $15, $10 for military, $8 for students with ID and free for accompanied children age 12 and younger.

The London-born Dawson, who last performed for the club in 2003, has released nearly 20 albums of folk, rock and country songs since his debut in 1982. He has recorded or performed with Richard Thompson, Vince Gill, Jerry Douglas, Lucinda Williams and many others.

• XIIIX, also known as ThirteenX, along with opening acts Hell Camino, Jekyll Doesn't Hide and Eddie & The Defiantz, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 day of show, $20 for VIP.

• Enigma Norteno will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado. Admission is $30.

• Dawson Hollow, along with opening act James Patrick, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• Amy LaVere will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

LaVere will mark the release of a new recording at her show.

• Jason Lee Hale will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Mellow Mushroom in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Big Red Flag will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

• DJ Josue Juarez will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

SATURDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at 5 p.m. on the patio at Stickyz in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Jeff Coleman will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday for the "Riffs at Stifft" series at the new Stone's Throw Stifft Station in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Texas Ricky D will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $6.

• Micky and the Motorcars, with opening act Lazy Desperados, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show.

• Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, with opening act Anna Adams, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at King's Live in Conway. Admission is $5.

• The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Parker Millsap. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

WEDNESDAY

Parker Millsap, who has several performances at South on Main under his musical belt, returns for a show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets are $37, $34.25 and $29.

Millsap, a singer-songwriter who released his debut album, Palisade, in 2012, has since released three more albums (all on the Okrahoma label) Parker Millsap in 2014, The Very Last Day in 2016 and Other Arrangements in 2018. The Purcell, Okla., native has opened shows for Jason Isbell, Lake Street Dive, Old Crow Medicine Show, Patty Griffin and fellow Oklahoman John Fullbright.

The show is an addition to this season's Oxford American concert series.

• Erika Wennerstrom will perform at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $12.

Wennerstrom is also known as the lead singer of the band Heartless Bastards.

