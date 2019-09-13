Northwest Arkansas man gets 27 years in prison for taking explicit photos of 12-year-old girl

A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for taking explicit pictures of an underage girl.

Forrest Hittle, 35, was sentenced to 327 months, more than 27 years, in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 25 years of supervised release on one count of sexual child exploitation.

The mother of a 12-year-old girl reported to Springdale police in early November that Hittle had sexually molested her daughter and took pictures of the abuse, according to court records. During an interview, the girl discussed multiple instances of sexual abuse by Hittle.

Police obtained a search warrant for Hittle's cellphone and computers. An examination of his phone revealed a sexually explicit image of the girl, court records say. Hittle was subsequently arrested for rape. He was later indicted on federal charges and pleaded guilty in March.

Charges of two counts of rape against Hittle are pending in Washington County Circuit Court.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing.