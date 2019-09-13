Sixth and Main streets in Little Rock, today

Pfeifer Bros. department store occupied the Arkansas Building at Sixth and Main streets in 1919, seen in this photo taken Sept. 13, 2019. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CELIA STOREY)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.