4-star Duncan Powell gets Arkansas offer, tempted to commit

— Highly touted junior forward Duncan Powell received the scholarship offer he hoped for during his unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, and the thought of committing crossed his mind.

“It did, but I didn’t want to do anything off first emotion,” Powell said. “Definitely a top school on my list.”

He had scholarship offers from Ole Miss, SMU, St. Louis, TCU and Tulsa before arriving in Fayetteville with his father, who also liked the idea of him committing.

“He told me to commit as soon as we left,” Powell said. “I can tell he really loves it. He kept stressing how good the coaching staff they have brought in is. Says its the best place to go to elevate to the highest level.”

Powell 6-7, 225 pounds, is attending Huntington (W. Va.) Prep for his junior year after averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks as a sophomore at DeSoto (Texas) High School.

ESPN rates Powell a 4-star recruit and the No. 11 power forward in the nation for the 2021 class. His lead recruiter is associate head coach Chris Crutchfield. Powell said he felt at home during his visit.

“Great school, one of the best times I’ve had on a visit,” Powell said. “The atmosphere is just like how people have explained it. Felt like home.”

Powell wasn’t able to hang out with DeSoto alum and Razorback Mason Jones because the junior guard was out of town with his family.

He was taken back by Coach Eric Musselman’s efforts of building a top program.

“The amount of effort Coach Musselman is continuing and has put into the basketball program in the short time he has been there, I can tell he is all about winning games and trying to prepare his players for the next level,” Powell said.

Powell said he will return to Fayetteville.

“Will do an official visit in the future,” Powell said.