Video highlights: Arkansas DE commit Jashaud Stewart

Arkansas defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart showed why he's a 4-star prospect despite Jonesboro falling short to Conway 14-7 on Friday night.

Unofficially, he had 10 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hurries while going against Ole Miss offensive tackle commitment Robert Scott, 6-6, 295 and junior tight end Jayden Williams, 6-5, 247 at times.

Stewart, 6-2, 224 pounds, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star recruit.

The Hog pledge came into the game with 13 unassisted tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries and a recovered fumble in two games.

Stewart, who could also play linebacker in college, recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble as a junior.