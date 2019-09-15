Outdoors calendar

Calendar

SEPTEMBER

17 Searcy (Cypress Bayou) chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Rock House. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or Wolfe.barry@gmail.com

17 Searcy (Hurricane Lake) chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Rock House. William Hammill (501) 827-8485 or William.hammill@att.net

17 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited Fire & Ice Raffle Event. Hooters. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or greg.knowles@fleetpride.com

21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Shelby Rhodes Memorial Bass Tournament. Arkansas River-Pine Bluff Harbor. $1,000 minimum guaranteed prize for first place. (870) 941-8250 or Facebook/Shelby Rhodes Memorial Scholarship.

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

22 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Wild Card and Angler of the Year Championship. Lake Millwood. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. The Vault. David Martin (479 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

24 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

26 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

Sports on 09/15/2019