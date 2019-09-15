Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Little Rock shooting

One man is dead and another person was critically injured after they were shot in Little Rock early Sunday, authorities said.

Police found a man dead between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire in the area just after 2:30 a.m., according to a statement by Little Rock police.

Authorities said another shooting victim later came to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The statement didn't identify the two victims. No suspects were named.

According to police, an area near the 5100 block of Asher Avenue remained closed shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday as authorities processed the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, authorities said.

