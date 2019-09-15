Probe clears officials at Spa City school, UA System boss says

HOT SPRINGS -- Most of the allegations leveled against the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts and its executive director in May were either unfounded or "based on inaccurate or incomplete information," University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said in a letter released Friday by school officials.

The letter referred to the findings of an independent review of the two-year residential high school for juniors and seniors from across the state. The Hot Springs school is operated by the UA System.

On May 17, school Director Corey Alderdice asked Bobbitt for authorization to conduct the external review after claims were raised during a May 13 board of visitors meeting at the school. In that meeting, multiple grievances were voiced by parents, students and a former employee.

Claims included an allegation from a 17-year-old male student that he was sexually assaulted on campus and that the administration took no action in the matter after he reported the assault.

Bobbitt said in his letter that an "evaluator reviewed numerous documents and policies and interviewed students, faculty and staff members. According to the review, because school officials are prohibited by law from sharing the details of certain situations that involve students, they were limited in providing details which may have quickly put to rest some of the issues that were raised."

He went on to say that "after reviewing policies and interviewing relevant persons, the evaluator found that Residence Life officials promptly and thoroughly investigated the complaint and correctly concluded that the student's allegations did not constitute sexual assault."

He said the incident occurred in a classroom and "was witnessed by several individuals." Bobbitt's letter said the evaluator "determined that the ASMSA officials involved in the investigation were correct in their assessment that there was no obligation to report the allegation to the Child Abuse Hotline since it was determined that the conduct described by the student did not meet the definition of sexual abuse or other similar conduct under the Child Maltreatment Act."

Bobbitt said the reviewer also investigated allegations of racial bias, class bias, bullying and mistreatment by Residence Life and other staff members. Bobbitt said the reviewer concluded that many of these concerns were the "result of incorrect assumptions based upon a lack of all of the facts of a particular situation."

The evaluator was "unable to find any support to substantiate complaints that the Residence Life staff or any other employee either individually, or collectively, mistreated or acted inappropriately towards any student," the letter siad.

Bobbitt said the school and the UA System "have a serious responsibility" to ensure students' safety and well-being, adding that there is always room for improvement. He said the evaluator provided school officials with feedback for improvements at the school.

Alderdice said in a statement released Friday that he appreciated the UA System's desire to seek an independent review and the thoroughness with which the evaluator conducted the investigation.

"I believe the findings affirm that ASMSA administrators and our Residence Life Staff acted with professionalism and integrity throughout the past year. An institution that is committed to excellence must always prioritize continuous improvement.

"Our campus leadership team believes this review offers the opportunity to explore growth and practical improvements in our residential, student support, and external engagement programs," Alderdice's statement said.

In his letter, Bobbitt said that in a recent meeting with the school's board of visitors and other stakeholders, he pledged his "personal commitment and that of the UA System to do everything we can to support our students, faculty and staff at ASMSA."

SundayMonday on 09/15/2019