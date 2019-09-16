Morning kickoff scheduled for Southwest Classic

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) drops back to pass against Arkansas during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

— Arkansas’ game against Texas A&M will have a morning kickoff for the second straight year.

The annual Southwest Classic between the Razorbacks and Aggies will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN. The teams played in the network's same time slot last year.

Arkansas and Texas A&M both are 2-1 entering this weekend’s games. The Razorbacks will host San Jose State on Saturday, while the No. 17 Aggies will host No. 8 Auburn.

This year’s Southwest Classic has some added intrigue. Arkansas starting quarterback Nick Starkel was Texas A&M’s starter two years ago and lost a position battle to Aggies starter Kellen Mond following a change in head coaches last season.

Running back Rakeem Boyd also formerly played for the Aggies and the Razorbacks' coaching staff also has several ties to Texas A&M. Arkansas head coach Chad Morris is a Texas A&M graduate, and defensive coordinator John Chavis and defensive backs coach Ron Cooper previously coached for the Aggies.

Texas A&M has won all seven games in the series since joining the SEC for the 2013 season, including 24-17 last year. Four of the past five games have been decided by seven points, including three that went to overtime.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 41-31-3.