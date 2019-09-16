Police Beat

Police chase ends with man's arrest

A Jacksonville man was arrested late Saturday night on multiple charges after a suspected hit-and-run accident, according to an arrest report.

The report said officers spotted a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Camp Robinson Road and pursued the vehicle onto Pike Avenue south.

Another officer, stationed at the Interstate 40 entrance ramp according to the report, deployed spike strips, damaging three of the tires on the Suburban, which continued onto eastbound I-40 and then onto northbound U.S. 67/167. The report said officers continued to pursue the Suburban as it swerved across all three lanes of traffic, its tires and wheels breaking apart, until it came to rest on the shoulder just south of the Interstate 440 exit.

The report said Antonio Owens, 34, then jumped from the vehicle and continued to flee on foot. He was arrested on multiple charges, including felony fleeing, a short time later, according to the report.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Owens was being held without bail Sunday night on charges of felony fleeing, refusal to submit to arrest, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended/revoked license, no proof of insurance, and refusal to submit to chemical testing.

Traffic stop leads to charge of theft

A Cordova, Tenn., man was arrested and jailed Saturday night on a charge of felony theft by receiving, according to a report by the Little Rock police.

According to the report, Brandon Williams, 27, was stopped on South Shackleford Road after, officers said, he made an improper turn at an intersection. The report said Williams' vehicle was searched after officers smelled marijuana, and officers found a black Glock pistol under the driver's seat that was reported stolen out of Oakland, Tenn.

Williams was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday night, according to the jail roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Overly tinted car draws closer look

A Sherwood man was arrested Saturday afternoon on two charges of felony theft by receiving.

Sherwood police stopped Kaylon Dunbar, 27, saying his front windshield and front driver and passenger side windows had tint that was too dark. According to the report, police arrested Dunbar after officers smelled marijuana in his vehicle and after a search turned up a firearm between the driver and passenger seats that was reported stolen.

According to the report, the vehicle Dunbar was driving was also reported stolen.

In addition to the felony theft charges, Dunbar was being held without bail Sunday night in the Pulaski County jail on charges of improper window tint, possession with intent to distribute, furnishing prohibited articles, and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, according to the jail roster.

Police cite video in burglary arrest

A Sherwood man was arrested by Sherwood police Friday afternoon and charged with residential burglary, according to a report.

The report said that Julian Williams, 21, was arrested after he was shown on video to be inside a neighbor's home without permission.

Williams was being held Sunday night in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond, according to the jail roster.

State Desk on 09/16/2019