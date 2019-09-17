'Serious' crash closes I-530 in both directions near Pine Bluff

A crash in Pine Bluff closed all lanes of I-530 in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

A “serious” crash on Interstate 530 has closed all lanes in both directions near Pine Bluff, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Traffic is being detoured in both directions at Exit 37.

Traffic is at a standstill on southbound I-530 between roughly exits 36 and 37, according to online maps by the state Department of Transportation. Traffic is at or near a standstill on northbound I-530 between exit 39 and 37. Slowed traffic surrounds the stopped sections.

An automated traffic alert just after 1 p.m. listed the crash as possibly fatal. State Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said he had no additional information as of 1:25 p.m.

Check for updates on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map.