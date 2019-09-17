Sections
Today at 3:08 a.m. | Updated September 17, 2019 at 3:08 a.m.

Jaime Andrade, an Illinois state legislator, said "I think they just got me" as the Democrat's head was hit by pigeon droppings while he spoke about the need to clean a Chicago Transit Authority stop called by some "pigeon poop station."

Hwang Kyo-ahn, the leader of South Korea's largest opposition party, shaved his head to protest President Moon Jae-in's appointment of Cho Kuk, a key political ally, as justice minister despite allegations of academic fraud and financial crimes against Cho's family.

Wande Okunoren-­Meadows of Little Ones Learning Center, a preschool in Forest Park, Ga., that helps children sell fresh produce, has asked the City Council to reverse a decision shutting down the center's neighborhood farm stand because it violates city zoning laws.

Juwone Scott, 26, an autistic Special Olympics athlete who works as a grocery store bagger in Shreveport, is being praised for chasing down a man who ran off after snatching a customer's purse, wresting the purse away from the thief and returning it to the woman.

James Bloodworth III, 27, of Decatur, Ga., accused of attempting to fill a forged prescription at a pharmacy in Hartselle, Ala., was charged with possessing a controlled substance after police said they found more than 1,550 doses of codeine cough syrup in his car.

Jesse Azbill, 34, of Waterloo, Iowa, who had given his 12-year-old son permission to drive the family car when it struck and injured a 4-year-old boy, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and other counts and was sentenced to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

Alicia Pitre, 23, of Calhoun, La., who forgot her wallet beside a store cash register, was arrested on a drug possession charge after a clerk, trying to identify the owner, looked inside and found a bag of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

Robert Hodges, 65, was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard crew a little more than an hour after his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico about 8 miles from Southwest Pass, La., when an emergency transmitter led searchers to his location.

Aaron Thomas, 31, and Megan Mondanaro, 35, arrestedon charges of being under the influence while riding bicycles on Amelia Island, Fla., face public indecency and other counts after a Nassau County deputy said the couple took their clothes off and had sex in the backseat of his patrol car.

A Section on 09/17/2019

In the news

