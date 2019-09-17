• Jaime Andrade, an Illinois state legislator, said "I think they just got me" as the Democrat's head was hit by pigeon droppings while he spoke about the need to clean a Chicago Transit Authority stop called by some "pigeon poop station."

• Hwang Kyo-ahn, the leader of South Korea's largest opposition party, shaved his head to protest President Moon Jae-in's appointment of Cho Kuk, a key political ally, as justice minister despite allegations of academic fraud and financial crimes against Cho's family.

• Wande Okunoren-­Meadows of Little Ones Learning Center, a preschool in Forest Park, Ga., that helps children sell fresh produce, has asked the City Council to reverse a decision shutting down the center's neighborhood farm stand because it violates city zoning laws.

• Juwone Scott, 26, an autistic Special Olympics athlete who works as a grocery store bagger in Shreveport, is being praised for chasing down a man who ran off after snatching a customer's purse, wresting the purse away from the thief and returning it to the woman.

• James Bloodworth III, 27, of Decatur, Ga., accused of attempting to fill a forged prescription at a pharmacy in Hartselle, Ala., was charged with possessing a controlled substance after police said they found more than 1,550 doses of codeine cough syrup in his car.

• Jesse Azbill, 34, of Waterloo, Iowa, who had given his 12-year-old son permission to drive the family car when it struck and injured a 4-year-old boy, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and other counts and was sentenced to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Alicia Pitre, 23, of Calhoun, La., who forgot her wallet beside a store cash register, was arrested on a drug possession charge after a clerk, trying to identify the owner, looked inside and found a bag of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

• Robert Hodges, 65, was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard crew a little more than an hour after his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico about 8 miles from Southwest Pass, La., when an emergency transmitter led searchers to his location.

• Aaron Thomas, 31, and Megan Mondanaro, 35, arrestedon charges of being under the influence while riding bicycles on Amelia Island, Fla., face public indecency and other counts after a Nassau County deputy said the couple took their clothes off and had sex in the backseat of his patrol car.

