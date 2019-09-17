Jason Aldean announces concert in northeast Arkansas

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Jason Aldean performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Country star Jason Aldean will perform in northeast Arkansas in late February, according to the musician’s website.

Aldean is scheduled to perform at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on Feb. 29 as part of his “We Back” tour, the arena’s website shows. The singer announced the details of the tour on his website Monday.

The tour will include special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver, and visit 20 cities across the country.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, though Aldean Army members will be able to purchase tickets Tuesday, the singer's website states.