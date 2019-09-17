Sections
Little Rock man arrested in connection to 2017 homicide

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Tevin Nelson

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday in connection to the slaying of a 48-year-old man that happened over two years ago, authorities said.

Tevin Nelson, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Aug. 13, 2017 death of Vincent James, of Little Rock, according to a news release by the Little Rock Police Department.

Authorities said officers found James suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence around 2:50 a.m. James told police two men tried to rob him while he was entering his home at 3108 Main St., and that one shot him.

James died later that day as a result of his injuries, the news release states.

Nelson was taken to Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster. No bond was listed.

