NWA outdoor briefs

Hike explores Buffalo wilderness

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 8.8 miles Wednesday in the Buffalo River Wilderness Area from Centerpoint trailhead to Steel Creek campground. There will be seven river crossings. The hike will visit the Goat Trail and Granny Henderson's cabin.

On Sept. 24, the club will hike the trails at Lake Fayetteville.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Poker pedal funds scholarships

The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the WalStreet program will host "Bike and Brew," an in-town poker run bicycling event Friday to benefit the Benton County Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

Dan Bartlett with Walmart corporate affairs will talk about biking opportunities in Bentonville and cycling goals for the Walmart campus.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. at the chamber office, 705 S.E. Fifth St. The poker run bike ride is at 2 p.m. The ride is eight miles over two hours, with five stops at businesses. The post-ride party is at Bike Rack brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for chamber members or $50 for nonmembers. Poker run score sheets are $20. Additional sheets can be purchased for $10 each.

Register at https://bit.ly/2ZeJJdR. For more information contact Sherry Rolsma with the chamber, srolsma@greaterbentonville.com.

Walking event tours Huntsville

Ozark Hill Hikers walking club will host 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer walks Sept. 28 in Huntsville.

All walkers are welcome. Registration for the walk is at the gazebo at the Main Street Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $2 and includes water, snacks, and a ticket for a prize drawing. Walks must be completed by 3 p.m.

Each registered walker will be given written directions and a map to follow the routes planned by the club.

For details, email pa4golden@gmail.com

Roses win at Beaver Lake

Mike and Cara Rose won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament Sept. 8 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 14.64 pounds.

Justin and Ashley Pruitt were second with four bass at 10.19 pounds. They also had big bass at 5.02 pounds. Jeremy and Amber Brewer were third with five bass at 10.13 pounds.

Naturalists launch new site

Arkansas Master Naturalists have a new website and web address. View the new site at www.arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

Park cruises view sunsets

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake most Thursdays and Sundays in September.

Cost is $10 plus tax for adults or $5 for children age 6-12.

Registration is required. Call the park office, 479-789-5000, for departure times and to register.

