Pine Bluff council annexes last of casino's site

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff City Council completed the annexation of land owned by the Quapaw Nation where construction is underway to build the new Saracen Casino Resort, a $350 million development that is projected to bring about 1,100 permanent jobs to Jefferson County.

On Monday, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance annexing approximately 98 acres of property adjacent to Pines Mall near the intersection of U.S. 65 and U.S. 79/63 on the east side of the city.

Alderman Joni Alexander, the sponsor of the ordinance, said it was important to get the property annexed into the city in order for the city to get its full share of tax receipts from the gaming revenue.

"Because we will benefit directly from the taxes now," Alexander said. "Instead of all the revenue going to the county, Pine Bluff will be able to benefit from getting our share of the pie."

Larry Reynolds, director of the Southeast Arkansas Planning Commission, said the city had previously annexed 183 acres owned by the Quapaw Nation that sits adjacent to the 98 acre parcel into the city in May. The land annexed Monday night was property purchased by the Quapaws after the casino license was granted by the racing commission, and the plan all along, he said, was to annex the property into the city.

Part of that property is the site of an existing gas station purchased to construct the Saracen Casino Annex and Q Store, a convenience store and gaming facility that will house 300 slot machines, once completed.

Carlton Saffa , project manager for Saracen Casino Resort, confirmed that the Quapaw leaders' intentions have been to have the casino built within the city limits of Pine Bluff.

"That is part of the partnership the Quapaws wanted to have with Pine Bluff all along," Saffa said. "That was part of our commitment."

Saffa said the Quapaws own a total of 355 acres of land in Pine Bluff.

Because the annexation places all of the casino property within the city limits, the city will be the recipient of tax revenue from gaming receipts, with that revenue projected to be around $10 million annually. According to Amendment 100, approved by voters in the Nov. 2018 general election, gambling revenue will be taxed at the rate of 13.5% for the first $150 million in annual revenue and 20% for all revenue in excess of $150 million.

Out of those tax receipts, according to Amendment 100, 55% is to be disbursed to the state general fund, 17.5% to the Arkansas Racing Commission, 19.5% to the city, and 8% to the county. According to Amendment 100, if the casino were to be located outside of the city limits, the county would receive an additional 19.5% in revenue from gaming receipts.

Once completed, the Saracen Casino Resort will include 2,000 slot machines and 50 table games on its 80,000-square-foot gaming floor. The casino is scheduled to open in June 2020.

The resort will also include an entertainment venue alongside a 300-room luxury hotel with restaurants and lounges, a spa, conference center, and museum and cultural center. That is scheduled to open the following December.

The first phase of construction, currently underway, will include the Saracen Casino Annex, which is set to open in October.

