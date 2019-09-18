Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

ASU student's family sues Tennessee police after fatal car chase crash

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Nashville, Tenn. police vehicle is shown in this 2018 file photo.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The family of a bystander killed in the crash of a car being chased by officers in downtown Nashville is suing the police department.

The Tennessean reports Arkansas State University senior Corey Joseph Taylor was visiting the city last year. Authorities said a man in a stolen car trying to escape pursuing officers drove over a curb and fatally struck him.

The lawsuit accuses Nashville police of being partially at fault because they chased the suspect, Nafarious Howard, at high speeds on a busy street. The crash happened one block from the nightlife hub of Broadway Street.

Police say they chased Howard for about 30 seconds. Howard is charged with felony murder.

The paper reports the city's legal department didn't comment on the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT