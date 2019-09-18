UA-Pine Bluff fires Melvin Hines after one year as athletic director

Melvin Hines is out as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s athletic director after a little more than a year on the job.

The 48-year-old Hines was relieved of his duties, according to a news release from the office of UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander on Wednesday night.

“As with all faculty and staff, Mr. Hines participated in an annual evaluation, which revealed that it was time to move in a new direction,” Alexander said in the news release. “We thank Mr. Hines for his service to UAPB athletics, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Keith McCluney has been named acting athletic director effective immediately. McCluney, who was named executive senior associate athletic director for external operations in the spring, has worked in athletics administration at Florida Atlantic University, Middle Tennessee State and Wake Forest.

Alexander said a search for a new athletics director will begin immediately.

Hines officially became UAPB’s athletic director on Sept. 10, 2018, taking over for interim athletic director Elbert Bennett.

