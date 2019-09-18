Unknown shooter attacks LR couple

A Little Rock couple was shot while sleeping at their home early Monday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2705 S. Arch St. around 3:15 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police found 20-year-old Ciandra Brown standing outside with a gunshot wound in her right hand, and 50-year-old Eric Avett inside the home with a wound in his right shoulder, the report states.

Both victims told police they were sleeping when they were shot, according to authorities. The two said they didn't know who shot them.

Brown and Avett were taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment and interviewed by detectives.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Texas men jailed in burglary case

Two Texas men were arrested Tuesday morning after using a saw to cut a hole in the door of a Best Buy and filling up a shopping cart with laptops, arrest reports said.

North Little Rock police were called to a burglary at 4229 E. McCain Blvd., where Cedrick Earl Garland, 27; Isaiah Anthony Johnson, 26; and two other men had used a saw to cut a hole in the loading dock door of Best Buy, the report said.

Garland walked out of the building and was arrested, the report said. Johnson ran out of the fire escape door and ran toward Chuck E. Cheese, but fell while running down a hill and was arrested. Whether the other two men were arrested was not mentioned in the report.

Just inside the hole in the store's door, officers found a shopping cart loaded up with Apple laptops and the saw investigators believe the men used to cut through the door, the report said.

Johnson and Garland, both from Houston, Texas, were in the Pulaski County jail without bail Tuesday evening facing charges of commercial burglary. Johnson also faces a charge of fleeing.

Police arrest man after false report

A Maumelle man called 911 and reported his car was stolen Sunday, but a few hours later, called back to say he'd drunkenly left his car at a pizza restaurant, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested Bryan Wages, 45, on a charge of filing a false report Sunday after responding to a report of a stolen car at 26411 Arkansas 365, the report said. Wages told police someone had stolen his money and vehicle while he was asleep, and officers made a report containing the details of the theft.

Later that morning, Wages called back to say he'd found his truck, keys and money at Razorback Pizza, and said he "must have been intoxicated and not recalled the details correctly," the report said.

Wages was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening.

