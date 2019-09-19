Applications open for artists to create mural in downtown Little Rock

The section of Simmons Tower slated for a new mural. - Photo by Courtesy of Downtown Little Rock Partnership

Applications are open for experienced muralists to vie for the chance to have their work on a building in downtown Little Rock.

A three-section area of the Simmons Tower parking garage at the corner of Sixth and Spring streets has been approved for a new mural, according to a news release. Artists can submit proposals through Oct. 18 and completion of the mural is set for Nov. 30.

The selected artist will receive $25,000 to complete and install art for the three sections, which measure 28 by 26 feet, 28 by 9 feet and 28 by 26 feet, the release said. Artists do not need to live in Little Rock to apply but must have experience.

A panel with representatives from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the Arkansas Arts Council and “other area stakeholders” will evaluate the proposals, according to the DLRP website.

Applications are also open for two other mural sites in the city.

The window to apply to create a mural in Baker’s Alley between Sixth and Seventh streets closes Sept. 25.

Applications to create a mural in SoMa at 112 Daisy Bates Drive may also be submitted until Sept. 25.

More information on applications for all three murals can be found here.