Man found dying in LR yard

A Little Rock man died early Wednesday morning, hours after police officers found him lying face down in a lawn with a gunshot in his stomach, a department spokesman said.

A 911 caller at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday told dispatchers that someone had been shot near 7000 Burton Drive and was lying in the yard and not moving, Little Rock Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Officers found Reginald Moore, 29, lying face down in front of the house, Barnes said. Moore was bleeding from his head and neck and had been shot in the left side the stomach.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services transported Moore to UAMS Medical Center, where he died several hours later, Barnes said.

Detectives on Burton Drive interviewed a witness who was in the residence at the time of the shooting, who said Moore was arguing with another man just before the gunfire, Barnes said. That man was not identified in the press release Wednesday, but Barnes said he was of medium build and wearing a dark colored shirt.

The homicide is the 36th in Little Rock in 2019 and the second fatal shooting this week. Emmanuel Cooper, 29, was shot and killed near 5103 Asher Ave. after what appears to be an altercation at a gas station.

There had been 29 homicides by Sept. 19, 2018.

