Sheriff: Arkansas homeowner holds armed men at gunpoint until authorities arrive

A north Arkansas homeowner held two armed men at gunpoint Thursday morning until deputies arrived and arrested them, authorities said.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office said Greg Garreans, 29, and Kip Swadley, 28, were armed with loaded shotguns when they went to a home on Ben Nevis Drive in Briarcliff. A third man, identified only as “Alex,” is believed to have accompanied them. He was said to be armed with a samurai-style sword.

Garreans told authorities the trio went to the home because he believed a former house guest who had stolen a rifle was there, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The homeowner told authorities he opened the door to find Garreans pointing a gun at him. Authorities said the homeowner was armed with a handgun, and he convinced the two gunmen to drop their weapons.

The homeowner told Garreans and Swadley to get on the ground, and they stayed there until deputies arrived and arrested them on charges of aggravated assault, the sheriff's office said. The third man left before deputies arrived.

Security video confirmed the homeowner’s statements, according to the news release. Investigators are still trying to identify the third man,

Garreans and Swadley were both being held at the Baxter County jail on Friday morning on $10,000 bond. They are each set to appear in court on Sept. 26.