Little Rock teen arrested on manslaughter charge in fatal shooting

An 18-year-old from Little Rock was arrested early Friday in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man on Thursday night.

Police said Deundre Watson was charged with manslaughter in the death of Cedric Pennington.

Pennington, who had been shot at least once, arrived at UAMS Medical Center just before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police. He died a short time later.

Investigators said the vehicle Pennington arrived in was "secured" by authorities, though it wasn't clear if he drove himself to the hospital or if he rode there with another person.

Officers believe the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Stanley Drive.

Authorities arrested Watson, and he was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 4 a.m. A news release from police did't indicate how he was developed as a suspect.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.