Miranda Lambert sets concert at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena

FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Miranda Lambert performs "Keeper of the Flame" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Tickets — $39.75, $54.75, $84.75 and $94.75 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 for Miranda Lambert's “Wildcard Tour” concert, 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. There is a limit of six tickets per household.

Call (800) 745-3000 or visit the arena box office, ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.

Lambert is touring in support of her new album, Wildcard, stopping in more than two dozen North American cities, starting Jan. 19 in Tupelo, Miss., and wrapping up May 9 in Quebec.

As she has done in the past, Lambert is teaming up on tour with animal rescue operations — here, the Humane Society of Pulaski County — for a “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation. Fans can donate at the Humane Society site, 14600 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, or at the arena entrance.