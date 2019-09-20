Verizon customers experiencing outage in parts of Arkansas

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2011 file photo, a Verizon Wierless sign is displayed in one of its stores in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

Verizon customers in Little Rock are experiencing outages due to a "fiber cut," a spokeswoman said Friday.

"Our engineers and technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly," spokeswoman Kate Jay said.

Jay said fiber provides connection between cell sites and mobile switching centers.

She did not specify how the outage started, how many customers are affected or when the outages will be resolved.

Unofficial outage monitoring website outage.report shows issues across the state from Little Rock to Fayetteville to Jonesboro. Its website says is has received around 700 reports of lack of service as of 4:30 p.m.

Jay's comments only directly addressed outages in Little Rock.

Check back for updates.