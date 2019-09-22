COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today – Saturday

Library Book Sale

SEARCY — The White County Public Library Friends Foundation will continue a book sale in the Searcy Public Library Meeting Room this week. Items will include hardback and paperback fiction and nonfiction, as well as young-adult and children’s materials. The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The final day of the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the Friends Foundations.

Monday

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — Cabot AARP Chapter 32367 will meet at 6 p.m. at The Peak Center of Cabot, 506 N. Grand St. Amy Williams, Cabot Chamber of Commerce president, will be the guest speaker.

Tuesday

Master Gardeners’ Garden Party

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Van Buren County Master Gardeners’ Garden Party and demonstration of alternative water sources — irrigation efficiency and other landscape water-conservation practices — will take place at 10 a.m. at the home of Eleanor Hilsenrath, 115 Tall Pines. For more information, text or call Jill Bailey at (314) 540-1112.

Thursday

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., will have its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m., following a meal at 6 p.m. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present The Queen’s Cartoonists at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The audience will view classic and contemporary animations on the screen while the band re-creates the original soundtracks. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

Fall Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will host a Fall Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. at the BAAC gallery, 226 E. Main St. The arts council will provide participants with the supplies needed to create a fall-themed painting on canvas during the workshop. Instructor Carla Ladd will guide participants through the painting step by step. Painters are welcome to bring beverages and snacks. The cost is $35, and students receive 50 percent off with a current student ID. To register, visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org/classes—workshops, or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

Friday

Herb Medicine in the Civil War

MAMMOTH SPRING — Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring, 520 Archer Ave., will host a Local Herb Medicine Used in the Civil War continuing-education course from 10-11 a.m. The class will be taught by Robin Moore, a certified community herbalist. Students will learn about local healing plants, gardening and the Civil War. The class fee of $20 includes handouts and an herb sample. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call (870) 625-0411 or email schedulingms@ozarka.edu.

AARP Drive Smart Course

SEARCY — Unity Health will host an AARP Drive Smart Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors are Jerry Yates and Deborah Landers. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card and $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to park behind the hospital off Moore Street, use the elevator to go to the first floor, and bring a jacket because the room is cool. To register for the class, call (501) 278-3230.

Hocus Pocus Movie Night

BATESVILLE — Main Street Batesville and Citizens Bank will present a free movie night featuring Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. at the Pocket Park, 325 E. Main St. There will be games, vendors and other activities, starting at 6 p.m. Vendors and volunteers who want to participate can email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com.

Friday and Saturday

Family Weekend

SEARCY — Harding University will host a Family Weekend both days. Tickets for individual events can be purchased at the door or at hardingtickets.com. For a full schedule, visit harding.edu/familyweekend.

Saturday

Artoberfest Booth Registration Deadline

BATESVILLE — The deadline is Saturday to register a booth for the Batesville Area Arts Council’s fourth annual Artoberfest, a free arts and music festival on Main Street, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5. The festival will feature live music, local and regional artist booths, a sidewalk-chalk competition and other family activities. All items for sale must be handmade or hand-decorated. No commercial products are allowed. Booth spaces are approximately 10-by-10 feet and cost $25. Tables and two chairs for $15 and pop-up tents for $25 can also be rented. Vendors may bring their own tables and may share a booth. To register, visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org/artoberfest-1.

Ongoing

Art Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring an exhibit titled Ecce Homo: Behold the man, through Friday. The exhibit will feature prints — woodcut, lithograph, etching and photography — spanning 500 years.

Canned Food Drive

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., is hosting a Canned Food Drive during September to benefit Batesville Help and Hope. Library patrons with late fees will have 50 cents removed from their accounts for every canned food item they bring to the library. “All patrons are encouraged to donate canned items, regardless of whether they have library fines,” said Vanessa Adams, library director. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call Adams at (870) 793-8814.

In & Out of Body Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present In & Out of Body, an exhibition by Sigrid Lorfing, through Saturday at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The exhibition features mixed-media paintings that explore the connections between mind, body and trauma. Lorfing is an artist and educator who lives in Russellville and teaches art for the Pottsville School District.

Mountain View GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Melbourne GED Classes

MELBOURNE — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville and White River Medical Center have partnered to provide a farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month through October in the gravel parking lot near Volunteer Way at White River Medical Center. The market provides a venue for the sale of high-quality, fresh produce and more for Batesville-area residents. For more information, call (870) 262-1777 or (870) 262-6555.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, will start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturdays on the east side of the Courthouse Square. The market offers a variety of Arkansas-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, local honey, handmade soaps, U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat, and arts and crafts. To participate in the farmers market, call the Main Street office at (501) 279-9007 or email mainstreetsearcy@sbcglobal.net.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

UPCOMING

Women’s Luncheon Registration Deadline

BATESVILLE — The deadline is Sept. 29 to buy tickets for the Mary, Ark of the Covenant Chapter of Magnificat International luncheon, set for Oct. 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3800 Harrison St. All women are welcome to attend. For tickets, call Sharon Vander Zyl at (870) 847-3095. The speaker will be Father Stephen Gadberry, the ninja priest. An Air Force veteran, Gadberry appeared on Episode 1 of Season 10 of America Ninja Warrior in 2018. He is pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville and a fellow of the Word on Fire Institute. The cost for the luncheon is $12 and includes a catered meal. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the luncheon at 11:30.

Harding Bible Lectureship

SEARCY — The 96th annual Harding Bible Lectureship is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. The theme is “Fan the Flame: Renewed by the Power of the Holy Spirit.” For more information, visit harding.edu/lectureship.

Independence County Republicans Meeting

BATESVILLE — Independence County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. Joey Williams, representing Conduit News, a conservative watchdog for the Arkansas Legislature, will speak on what the Legislature has done for Arkansas residents. The group will also make plans for the Trump Day Dinner, set for Feb. 11.

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Omaha Center. The program will be Vertebrate Fossil Record of Arkansas, by University of Arkansas professor Celina Suarez, who will focus on recent and past discoveries of vertebrate fossils and their importance in the Cretaceous world. The program is free, and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact club president Sheila Donley at (260) 445-3581 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Daylily Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have a sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 on the east side of the Courthouse Square, along with the Certified Searcy Farmers Market.

Benton Family Reunion

SEARCY — The 2019 John Washington and Rachel Burkett Benton family reunion will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Floyd Community Center, 1255 Arkansas 31 N. Attendees are asked to bring ancestry pictures and albums to share, along with finger foods, casseroles, sandwiches, salads, fruit or desserts. For more information, contact Patsy Benton Bryant at pkbryant72@gmail.com.

Barbecue Dinner

LONOKE — Family Resource Services of Lonoke, 206 S. Center St., will host a 10-year anniversary barbecue dinner from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are $10. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the organization, which provides assistance for families and individuals living in the Lonoke School District who need groceries. For more information, call (501) 676-6321.

