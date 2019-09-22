Guild plans Jazz It Up fundraiser

CONWAY — Members of the Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild invite patrons and friends to this year’s Jazz It Up fundraiser. Billed as Rockin’ That Jazz, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Centennial Valley Country Club Event Center, 1600 Centennial Club Drive in Conway.

Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door. For tickets, contact Pam Strassle, event chairwoman, at (501) 827-2638. Tickets may also be purchased at conwaysymphony.org; click on the CSO Guild tab.

Proceeds from the event will support the Conway Symphony Orchestra’s musical and educational activities.

“The CSO Guild is the symphony’s secret weapon,” said Israel Getzov, CSO director and music director. “Whether selling merch at concerts, awarding scholarships to needy student musicians or hosting blowout fundraisers that raise needed resources, the guild’s indefatigable members are the lifeblood of our organization.”

Beverley Freiley, president of the guild’s board of directors, said the goal of the guild is “to keep the music playing.”

“Our members enjoy being involved in the children’s activities or planning and implementing one of our major fundraisers, such as Jazz It Up,” she said, adding that Jazz It Up and the guild’s other major fundraiser, the Designer House, are held in alternating years.

“The Conway Symphony Orchestra is so important to the community,” Freiley said. “Founded in the 1980s, the orchestra has become a well-known and valued part of the Conway arts community, with a significant impact on the region’s economic development. The guild helps with holiday, children’s and free community concerts and educational outreach programs in area schools.

Strassle said Jazz It Up will feature a wide array of heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, silent and live auctions, and live music by the Conway band Get Off My Lawn. Entertaining locally for the past few years, Get Off My Lawn plays classic rock and blues. Band members include Kevin Bass, guitar and vocals, and general manager; Nick Keith, guitar and vocals; Matt Frederick, drums; and Roger Case, bass guitar.

Getzov will join the band on violin for the song “Black Water.” Also joining the band will be Jackie Lamar, retired professor of saxophone from the

University of Central Arkansas, for the song “Turn the Page.”

Jay Runyon will serve as auctioneer during the live auction.

Among the items for the live auction will be a piece of jewelry valued at $3,600 donated by Sissy’s Log Cabin, which recently opened a store in Conway; a package from Francis M. Fine Jewelry, including a Konstantino necklace and a Kate Spade purse, valued at $2,600; a Stock the Bar package, donated by CSO board members, valued at $500; and a set of four tires donated by Smith Ford, valued at $800.

Partygoers will also have a chance to bid on Take a Chance items; tickets will be $5 each or five for $20. These items will include a one-night stay for two at the Red Apple Inn on Eden Isle near Heber Springs and a round of golf with cart and a gift card to be used at the Inn restaurant, valued at $250; one semester of tuition to the Tom Chandler School of Interior Design in 2020, valued at $650; a Brooks Jewelers sterling custom bracelet with a cubic zirconia and sapphires, valued at $650; and a restaurant “bouquet” of gift certificates, valued at more than $200.

Strassle is assisted this year by Mike Binko, sponsorship chairman; Arlene Biebesheimer and Betty Cohen, auction co-chairwomen; and Sarah Morse and Sarah Frost, decorations co-chairwomen.

Serving with Freiley as guild officers are Biebesheimer, vice president; Margaret Palmer, immediate past president; Mary Mosley, acting past president; Patsy Desaulniers, treasurer; Sandra Hudson, secretary; Sandra DeVore, liaison from the CSO board; and Binko, Linda Briggler, Judy McKnight, Suzann Waggoner, Zada Koen, Bonnie Stidham and Pat Baker, members-at-large.

For more information on the Conway Symphony Orchestra and Guild, visit conwaysymphony.org.