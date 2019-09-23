Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl who was 'taken and not returned' in central Arkansas

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a two-year-old girl who was “taken and not returned” in central Arkansas, authorities said.

D'Kaylei R'Nay Gregory has been missing since Sunday, according to the alert, and may have been wearing a light pink shirt and a diaper.

The alert listed Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, 23, as an "associated adult," though no further details were known. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

The child may be traveling in a silver 4-door Nissan Sentra with an Arkansas license plate of 176XWO.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lonoke County sheriff’s office at (501) 676-3000.