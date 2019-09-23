Fayetteville mayor names police chief

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lionel Jordan has appointed a chief of police.

Mike Reynolds, interim chief, was appointed this morning, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

"Over the many years I have known and worked with Chief Reynolds, I have found him to be highly intelligent, direct, hardworking and always looking to bring new ideas on board to advance the work of the Fayetteville Police Department," Jordan said in the news release.

Reynolds was named interim police chief after Greg Tabor submitted his resignation Aug. 19. Reynolds had served as deputy chief since September 2011.

Reynolds has been with the police department for 26 years. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.