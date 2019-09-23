Fayetteville mayor names police chief

Mike Reynolds speaks during Chief Tabor's retirement celebration at the Fayetteville Town Center Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Reynolds was appointed as Fayetteville's new Chief of Police by mayor Lionel Jordan. - Photo by J.T. Wampler
FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lionel Jordan has appointed a chief of police.
Mike Reynolds, interim chief, was appointed this morning, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
"Over the many years I have known and worked with Chief Reynolds, I have found him to be highly intelligent, direct, hardworking and always looking to bring new ideas on board to advance the work of the Fayetteville Police Department," Jordan said in the news release.
Reynolds was named interim police chief after Greg Tabor submitted his resignation Aug. 19. Reynolds had served as deputy chief since September 2011.
Reynolds has been with the police department for 26 years. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.