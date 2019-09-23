Game of Thrones rules at Emmys

The team from Game Of Thrones accepts the award for outstanding drama series Sunday during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- Game of Thrones resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Pose star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series Fleabag led a British invasion that overturned expectations.

"This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," said Game of Thrones producer David Benioff, thanking the author whose novels were the basis of HBO's fantasy saga.

Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy.

"God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love. I'm so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day," said an exuberant Porter, resplendent in a sparkling suit and swooping hat.

Amazon's Fleabag, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, was honored as best comedy and earned top acting honors for its British creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and a best director trophy.

"This is getting ridiculous," Waller-Bridge said in her third trip to the stage to collect the top trophy.

Her acting win blocked Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honored performer in Emmy history.

English actress Jodie Comer was honored as best drama actress for Killing Eve. She competed with co-star Sandra Oh, who received a Golden Globe for her role and would have been the first actress of Asian descent to win an Emmy in the category.

"My mum and dad are in Liverpool [England] and I didn't invite them because I didn't think this was going to be my time. One, I'm sorry, two I love you," Comer said after saluting Oh.

Bill Hader won his second-consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy Barry.

Peter Dinklage, named best supporting actor for Game of Thrones, set a record for most wins for the same role -- four, breaking a tie with Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad.

"I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is about nothing but tolerance and diversity, because in no other place I could be standing on a stage like this," said Dinklage.

Ozark star Julia Garner won the best supporting drama actress trophy against a field including four actresses from Game of Thrones.

The auditorium broke out in cheers when Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us, about the Central Park Five case, won the best actor award for a limited series movie.

"Most important, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five," said Jerome, naming the five wrongly convicted men who were in the audience. They stood and saluted the actor as the crowd applauded them.

It was the only honor for the acclaimed Netflix series of the evening; Chernobyl won the best limited series honor.

Streaming hit new Emmy heights, powered by Amazon Prime winners Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Very English Scandal, and Netflix's Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), honored as best movie. But HBO again showed its strength, including with the trophies for Chernobyl, Barry and John Oliver's best variety-talk win.

Michelle Williams, honored as best actress for her portrayal of dancer Gwen Verdon in FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon, issued a call to arms for gender and ethnic equality.

She thanked the network and studio behind the project for "supporting me completely and paying me equally because they understood ... when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And where do they put that value? They put it into their work."

Patricia Arquette won the trophy best supporting limited-series or movie actress for The Act. She paid emotional tribute to her late transgender sister, Alexis Arquette, and called for an end to prejudice against transgender people, including in the workplace.

Ben Whishaw took the category's supporting actor trophy for A Very English Scandal, admitting in charming British fashion to a hangover.

Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won best supporting acting awards at the ceremony, which included early and varied messages of female empowerment.

The awards opened without a host as promised, with an early exchange pitting Ben Stiller against Bob Newhart.

"I'm still alive," Newhart told Stiller, who introduced him as part of a wax museum comedy hall of fame that included Lucille Ball and George Burns.

Information for this article was contributed by Beth Harris and Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press.

