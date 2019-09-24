Police: Pickup hydroplanes, crashes off I-40 in central Arkansas, killing 1

A 67-year-old Jacksonville man died Monday after his pickup hydroplaned and veered off Interstate 40 east of Little Rock, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 2 p.m. in Lonoke County, west of the Arkansas 15 exit, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

John Brunson was driving west on the interstate when his 2015 Dodge Ram hydroplaned and exited the left side of the road, the report states. The truck struck several trees before coming to a stop roughly 40 feet from the interstate. Brunson died in the crash.

According to the report, it was raining at the time.

At least 361 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.