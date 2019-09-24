NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Catfish are on the prowl.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said flathead catfish are being caught on jug lines baited with small sunfish or cut shad. The middle section of the lake is producing some big catfish.

Black bass are biting, but they're down deep. Whittle recommends fishing 15 to 25 feet deep with a jig and pig, jigging spoon or small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig.

Crappie fishing is slow, but anglers report catching some 20 to 25 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Not many anglers are crappie fishing, Whittle said.

For striped bass, try the north end of the lake from Point 5 to the dam. Anglers also report catching stripers on the south end near Point 12. Use brood minnows or shad.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said fly fishing for trout is good. Try midges, scuds, soft hackles and woolly buggers. Good woolly bugger colors are black, brown and olive.

Wade-fishing is best in the morning. Power generation is usually from noon to midnight.

The top lures are small jigs and small red and gold spoons. Bait fishermen should use Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are another good choice.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said plastic worms are the best lures for black bass. A black worm with a blue tail has been a good color. Best fishing is early along the dam.

Crappie can be caught by trolling jigs or minnows eight feet deep. Use liver for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said bluegill and redear fishing is good with crickets or worms. Catfish are biting fair on stink bait or nightcrawlers. The catching is slow for black bass and crappie.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports tough black bass fishing at all Bella Vista lakes. Ned rigs are working best. Try liver or nightcrawlers for catfish.

Elk River, Big Sugar Creek

Big Elk Camp reports good numbers of black bass are being caught with tube baits or a brown and black jig with a crawdad trailer.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using plastic worms for black bass two to 20 feet deep. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass early with buzz baits or small top-water plugs. After sunrise, try dark-colored plastic worms rigged Texas style.

Illinois River

Stroud said fishing is good for black bass with tube baits and buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at dawn or dusk at Lake Eucha with buzz baits.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said top-water lures are working early on the upstream end of the lake for black bass. Go with a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig later along gravel banks 20 to 25 feet deep. Try a jig and pig 15 to 25 feet deep.

