Police ID victim, 39, in fatal shooting in Hot Springs

Several Hot Springs police officers and a detective gather outside the scene of a reported fatal shooting at 133 Chapel St. that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

Police have released the name of a 39-year-old man who was shot to death in Hot Springs on Monday.

Officers called to a shooting at 133 Chapel St. shortly after 6 p.m. found Cory Gibson, of Hot Springs, with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said investigators have developed a person of interest, though that person wasn’t identified in the release.

Gibson’s death marked the city’s 11th homicide in 2019.