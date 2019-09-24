HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Fouke forfeits Friday's game

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday that Fouke has forfeited its game Friday night at Prescott.

No reason was given in the news release.

Several players from Fouke were involved in a fight during its game Friday against Glen Rose. The AAA is investigating the fight between the two schools.

Fouke Coach Jerry Littleton did not comment on the forfeit in a phone interview Monday with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Panthers (2-2, 0-1 5-3A) defeated Gurdon and Mineral Springs before losing to Glen Rose on Friday.

Prescott (2-2) will be 1-0 in the 5-3A Conference thanks to the forfeit.

-- Jeremy Muck

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAPB's Ballard wins SWAC award

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff wide receiver Harry Ballard III was named newcomer of the week in the SWAC on Monday.

Ballard caught 7 passes for 112 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the Golden Lions' 37-31 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

GAC names players of the week

Jacory Nichols of Harding University shared Great American Conference defensive player of the week honors with Christian Jefferson of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and Henderson State kicker Temo Martinez was named special teams player of the week Monday.

Nichols recovered a fumble and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the Bisons' 31-0 victory over Southern Arkansas University.

Jefferson had three interceptions in the Boll Weevils' 44-9 victory against Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Martinez made two field goals and all three extra points in a 27-21 victory over Arkansas Tech.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA's Doss recognized by Southland

Emily Doss of the University of Central Arkansas was named defensive player of the week by the Southland Conference on Monday.

Doss had consecutive matches with 31 digs at the Cougar Classic in Edwardsville, Ill. She also had seven assists and two aces for the Sugar Bears, who went 1-3 in the tournament.

Arkansas Tech's Grantham earns GAC honor

Madison Grantham of Arkansas Tech University was named defensive player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Grantham averaged 5.16 digs per set in five matches. She had 22 digs in a 3-0 victory over Harding. At the Southern Indiana Invitational, she had 76 digs and twice reached the 20-dig mark.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas duo honored by SEC

Katie Lund and Anna Podojil of the University of Arkansas were named SEC defensive player and freshman of the week on Monday.

Lund has seven shutouts on the season and hasn't allowed a goal in a six-match winning streak for the Razorbacks. She stopped six Alabama shots in a 1-0 victory Sunday.

Podojil leads the Razorbacks in goals with six, and she scored the game winner against Alabama.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR fifth going into final round

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in fifth place heading into today's final round at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

The Trojans shot a 281 in the second round and have a 36-hole total of 563. SMU and Arizona State share the lead with a 547. Houston is in third place with a 557 and UC Davis is fourth at 562.

Individually, Aaron Ramos of UALR is tied for seventh with a 138 (70-68). Logan Pate is tied for 16th at 140 (70-70).

ASU sits in third in Alabama

Arkansas State University shot a 573 and is in third place at the Graeme McDowell Intercollegiate in Birmingham, Ala.

North Florida leads with a 564, and Alabama-Birmingham is one stroke back at 565.

Individually, Julien Sale shot a 141 (71-70) and is tied for seventh. Zan Luka Stirn (71-71) and Luka Naglic (70-72) are tied for 11th with a 142.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA 17th in Colorado

The University of Central Arkansas is in 17th place after the first round of the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Wolcott, Colo.

Ole Miss and Pepperdine are tied for the lead with a 281. Denver is in third place with a 283, and Nebraska is in fourth place at 285.

Individually, UCA's Tania Nunez is tied for 49th with a 75.

Arkansas Tech fifth in Texas

Arkansas Tech University is in fifth place after two rounds of the DBU Women's Classic in Denton, Texas.

Arkansas Tech shot a 595 (299-296) and is nine shots back of West Texas A&M (586). Dallas Baptist is second at 587. Texas A&M-Commerce is third at 592, and Midwestern State is fourth at 594.

Individually, Jacqueline Klemm is tied for fourth with a 142 (73-69). Katie Whitfield is tied for sixth at 143 (74-69).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/24/2019