Arkansas man, 23, pleads guilty to child-sex charges

A 23-year-old Saline County man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple child-sex charges, according to the county’s prosecuting attorney’s office.

Dillon Dempsey Harrison, of Bauxite, pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree sexual assault and internet stalking of a child, three counts of sexually grooming a child and three counts of first-offense distributing or possessing child porn, according to the Saline County prosecuting attorney’s office and a plea statement filed Tuesday.

Harrison was initially charged with one additional count of sexually grooming a child, which was dropped.

Together, the recommended prison term for the collected charges is 81 years. The plea statement recommends that all counts be served concurrently, which would be 20 years.

According to court documents filed in the case, the offenses took place “on or about June 1, 2017 and Dec. 12, 2018.” Authorities said in the documents that Harrison confessed to exposing his genitals to a 13-year-old girl, soliciting an 11-year-old girl over social media platforms and soliciting or exchanging nude photos over text messages and social media with three other victims.

A Saline County jail roster states Harrison remained in that facility on Wednesday morning.

Online court documents do not indicate a date for Harrison’s sentencing hearing.