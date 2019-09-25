Temptations, Four Tops concert in Little Rock moved to 2020

The Temptations
What a news relelase describes as “a non-life-threatening medical issue affecting one of the artists” has moved an Oct. 2 concert by The Temptations and The Four Tops at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020.
All tickets will be honored for the new show date; those unable to attend March 9 may obtain a refund at the point of purchase.
Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.
