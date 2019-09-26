RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Burger 21 on Chenal opened July 2018, closed September 2019; Dickey's Barbecue Pit now open on Rodney Parham

The Burger 21 at 12319 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, which opened in late July 2018, has closed. Typing in our ZIP code (72001) at burger21.com/locations turned up the outlet on a map, but otherwise the site no longer lists any locations in Arkansas. A check of the Facebook page, facebook.com/Burger-21Arkansas, returns the message, "This page isn't available." A call to the listed phone number, (501) 916-2520, took us to a phone tree; a message left on the voicemail was not returned by deadline. And a check of their page at Yelp.com turns up the message, "Yelpers report this location has closed."

PattiCakes Downtown, 1137 Front St., Conway, the second outlet of PattiCakes Bakery, is set to open at 7:30 a.m. Friday, after a series of delays involving equipment delivery and setup pushed things back from a July target. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The telephone number is (501) 205-1723. The space, in a century-old former warehouse, has been housing four pastry chefs and the "factory" in which Stoby's, owner Patti Stobaugh's "other" operation, makes cheese dip for its restaurants and for distribution to retailers. Stobaugh has described the downtown operation as "more like a European patisserie; we'll serve a light lunch as well as European type pastries," with "some crossover from the other bakery" at 2106 Robinson Ave., Conway, where the phone number is (501) 205-1969. The website is PattiCakesBakery.com.

A 1941 Chevy pickup, with the bed replaced by a table and some adorning flames on the front fenders, awaits customers of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, now open -- after several delays -- in the former Starbucks at 9401 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons

Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened Saturday at 9401 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, previously a Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The phone numbers (501) 223-3425 and (501) 747-1001.

China Garden, 908 McGowan St., off the Interstate 30 service road, Little Rock, which in late July posted a sign on the door telling their customers they would be closed until September, has reopened. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday The phone number is (501) 399-9888.

...

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division's weekly report for Aug. 30 lists on-premises permit applications by owner Leila King, not just for her pending project, Henrietta's, in the former Andina's space at 433 E. Third St., Little Rock, but also for her @ the Corner, around the corner at 201 E. Markham St., Little Rock.

Meanwhile, the Sept. 13 report turned up these also-interesting pending permit applications:

• Zaffino's, 2001 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, mixed-drink minimum

• Verona Italian Restaurant, 190 Skyline Drive, Conway, private club

• Taco Mama, 510 Ouachita, Hot Springs, on-premises beer and wine

• The Oyster Bar, 3001-3005 W. Markham, Little Rock, on-premises beer and wine, filed by Samantha Tanner, representing the previously reported change of ownership from Virginia Boyd to Chris Tanner, also of Samantha's Tap Room & Wood Grill, Cheers in the Heights and another Cheers in Fayetteville.

...

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 S. Main St., Little Rock, has given itself, more or less, over to New Orleans Saints fans for "Who Dat Sundays!" — for noon games (Oct. 6, 13 and 27, Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 8, 22 and 29) during regular brunch hours (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), you can order off the regular brunch menu; for the later-day games (including the night game vs. the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday; Oct. 20, Nov. 28, Dec. 16), Titus Holly of Holly Smokes will be out front smoking game-day meats. The phone number is (501) 374-7476; the website, radunolr.com; and the Facebook page, facebook.com/radunoAR.

And the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View celebrates the foods, folkways and herbs of the northern United States with the 30th Annual Lavish Herbal Feast and Herb Harvest Fall Festival, Thursday-Saturday. Kickoff is the 6 p.m. Lavish Herbal Feast in the park's Skillet Restaurant, including a garden party reception, sponsored and produced by the Herb Society of America Ozark Unit; a polka dance with music by Woodsong; and a menu that includes Waldorf salad, New England-style clam chowder and a choice of grilled salmon with herb butter or mushroom or leek pot pie. Dress code is business casual or church attire. Cost is $32.50; register online at ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Call (501) 399-3667 or send a note to Restaurants, Weekend Section, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. Send email to:

eharrison@arkansasonline.com

Weekend on 09/26/2019