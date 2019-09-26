FISHING HOT SPOTS

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE Bass fishing is excellent with green pumpkin Zoom Baby Brush Hogs. Bream are biting redworms and crickets. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs. Catfishing is good with worms.

Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool) Bass fishing is fair with small spinnerbaits, small buzzbaits and small crankbaits. Bream are biting crickets. Crappie are biting minnows around brush piles. Catfishing are biting stink bait and nightcrawlers below Murray Lock & Dam.

SALINE RIVER AT BENTON Bass are biting No. 12 bass minnows and brooder minnows, as well as green pumpkin and watermelon colored soft plastic lures. Bream are biting crickets. Catfish are biting black salties and goldfish on trotlines. Crappie are biting No. 6 crappie minnows.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

