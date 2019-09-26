Fort Smith cops arrest 3 suspects in shooting

FORT SMITH -- Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department arrested three people Wednesday in a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

Maliq Perry, 22, and Marlin Vann Rogers, 20, were arrested on parole violations and on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, Capt. Wes Milam of the Police Department said in a news release. A third person, Kadin Hester, 21, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic act. All three are residents of Fort Smith.

Officers were called Tuesday to the area of South 66th Street and Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith in reference to gunshots, Milam said. They found a vehicle with bullet damage in a ditch on South 66th Street, as well as shell casings in the area. The car wash behind a Pic-N-Tote convenience store was also damaged. At the time, there were no victims or suspects in the area.

Detectives learned during the investigation that at least three vehicles were involved in the incident, and one person was possibly injured, Milam said. Detectives determined Wednesday that the abandoned vehicle had been occupied by Perry and Vann Rogers. A firearm was found in the vehicle, according to reports.

Milam said Vann Rogers had been shot three times and was seeking treatment at a hospital Wednesday.

Hester was found in a second vehicle, according to Milam. Another person, whom Milam did not identify, was also in the vehicle and fled the scene, but was later interviewed and released. With help from the Sebastian County sheriff's office, Hester was located outside of Fort Smith and arrested.

Milam said the investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.

