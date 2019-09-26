Police: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs

Hot Springs police investigate the scene of a fatal collision Thursday morning in the eastbound lane of the King Expressway near Higdon Ferry Road. This GMC Sierra was one of two vehicles struck by another vehicle that was reportedly headed westbound in the eastbound lane of the expressway. The driver of the other vehicle died in the collision. - Photo and video by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning that reportedly happened as a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Hot Springs Police Department Cpl. Joey Williams said the driver of a vehicle that was reportedly westbound in the eastbound lanes of the expressway was killed in a collision with two other vehicles. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday between Higdon Ferry Road and Central Avenue, and the eastbound lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

There was also a minor accident in the same area involving other vehicles that were not part of the fatal collision, Williams said.

By the morning rush hour, eastbound traffic on the expressway was backed up for more than 3 miles.