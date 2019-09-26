UAE's 1st astronaut docks at space station

Hazzaa al-Mansoori boards a Soyuz space capsule Wednesday at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a flight to the International Space Station along with Jessica Meir of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Russia. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/926astronaut/

The United Arab Emirates has sent its first astronaut to space. That is a step in a budding, ambitious space program for an oil-rich country the size of Maine along the southern side of the Persian Gulf. Next year, it plans to send a robotic spacecraft to Mars, and its leaders talk of colonizing the red planet a century from now.

United Arab Emirates officials hope that space will inspire and train a generation of engineers and scientists who can help prepare the country for a post-oil future.

Hazzaa al-Mansoori, a former F-16 pilot, launched for the International Space Station in a Soyuz space capsule from a Russian spaceport in Kazakhstan. Also aboard were Jessica Meir of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Russia.

"I will try to remember each second of the launch itself," al-Mansoori said during a news conference this month. "Because it will be really very important for me to share it with everyone and my country, the entire world and the Arab region."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-pYxaKU_co]

Hours before launch, al-Mansoori also tweeted about his journey: "A few hours before launch and I'm filled with this indescribable feeling of glory and awe. Today I carry the dreams and ambition of my country to a whole new dimension. May Allah grant me success in this mission. Your brother, Hazzaa AlMansoori."

After a quick, six-hour trip, the spacecraft docked with the station at 2:42 p.m. CDT.

The station will be crowded for the next eight days with nine occupants before three of them, including al-Mansoori, head back to Earth on Oct. 3.

During his time in orbit, al-Mansoori is to help conduct a series of experiments and conduct a tour of the space station in Arabic.

But his trip will also highlight new opportunities for countries looking to enter the space race. The United Arab Emirates is not part of the consortium of countries that participate in the International Space Station. Two years ago, the nation did not have any astronauts, either.

In December 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, which is one of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the UAE, posted on Twitter the nation's plans to start a human spaceflight program.

Without rockets or a spacecraft of its own, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai purchased a seat on the Soyuz from the Russian space agency in the same way that wealthy space tourists have also bought trips to the space station. That is why NASA refers to al-Mansoori as a "spaceflight participant" and not as a professional astronaut.

The price has not been publicly revealed.

From more than 4,000 applicants who wanted to fill the Soyuz seat, the space center selected two: al-Mansoori and his backup, Sultan al-Neyadi.

The two headed to Russia for training, including outdoor survival skills in case the return Soyuz capsule landed far off course.

Some of the experiments that al-Mansoori will conduct are already waiting for him on the space station. NanoRacks, a Houston company, collaborated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center on a competition that selected 32 experiments from UAE students studying the effect of weightlessness on materials like sand, steel, corn oil, cement and egg whites.

Additional UAE experiments include one studying oil emulsification in a weightless environment, as well as a second to germinate a palm date seed native to the country.

NanoRacks announced last week that it will be opening an office in Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate.

"They are serious about becoming a space-faring nation," said Jeffrey Manber, chief executive of NanoRacks. "I also like the fact, to be candid, that they comfortably work with Russia, they comfortably work with China and they comfortably work with the United States and the European Space Agency. I think that is a model for the future."

Virgin Galactic signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates space agency in March that aims to set up a spaceport in the country.

Next year, the UAE intends to launch its Mars mission, a spacecraft called Hope. The probe, on top of a Japanese rocket, is to carry five instruments that are to study the loss of hydrogen and oxygen gases from the upper parts of the Martian atmosphere.

For Hope, the UAE is working with three American universities: the University of Colorado, Arizona State University and the University of California, Berkeley.

