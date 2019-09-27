Mann Building in downtown Little Rock sold for $16.5M

FILE — The Mann Building in downtown Little Rock is shown in this 2014 file photo.

A Chicago-based pension fund is paying $16.5 million to purchase the Mann Building located in downtown Little Rock at 322 Main St.

The 112,000-square-foot building houses office and retail tenants, including Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill.

The property was built in 1906 and was home to the Blass Department Store. It was fully renovated in 2013.

The property was sold by Mann Development LLC, which includes Jimmy Moses, Rett Tucker, Rog Rogers, Barbara Hoover and Tommy Lasiter. The name of the pension fund was not disclosed.

