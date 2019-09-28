BENTONVILLE WEST 35, FAYETTEVILLE 17

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville West (2-2, 1-0 7A-West) handed Fayetteville (1-3, 0-1) its third consecutive loss.

Dalton McDonald finished 18-of-24 passing for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Nick Whitlatch had 146 yards on 25 carries for the Wolverines.

Hank Gibbs led the Bulldogs with 219 yards passing and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions. Isaiah Sategna caught five passes for 146 yards, while Luke Charboneau had 11 catches for 95 yards.

Bentonville West led 21-7 at halftime and extended its lead to 28-10 in the third quarter on McDonald's 70-yard touchdown pass to Jonas Higson.

Fayetteville pulled within 28-17 in the third quarter, but Whitlach scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Wolverines a 35-17 advantage.

