IN THEIR WORDS: Farmington's Cambre Strange

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports.

CAMBRE STRANGE

SCHOOL Farmington High School

PARENTS Darin and Michelle Strange

SIBLINGS Dalton (25), Cole (21) and Malachi (14)

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball and volleyball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY My teammate, Grace Boatright, hitting a walk-off home run with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th inning in the state semifinals securing our spot in the 4A State Championship. The feeling was indescribable. I cried and peed my pants from excitement.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Hope to play softball for the Missouri Southern State University Lions. Getting a degree in biology to become a PT.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Pure Country

FAVORITE FOOD Sweet Potato Casserole

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office

FAVORITE MOVIE Harry Potter series

TWITTER HANDLE @cambre_strange

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Randy Osnes

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Howard BioMed. Not only a good teacher but a great mentor to me through high school.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Married, in med school, hopefully getting a job somewhere as a physical therapist or athletic trainer.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Has taken away memories and moments that I could be making with my team, coaches, friends and classmates that I will never get back as a graduating senior. It is taking away these precious moments that we are supposed to be "slowing down" for. We will never get this time back.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON The opportunity to create memories and stronger friendships with my teammates and coaches. The opportunity to show everyone that we were going to come out on top. I will selfishly miss this team and season more than anything.

To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/01/2020