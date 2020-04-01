Pizza restaurant Raduno offers socially distant Easter egg hunt for area households

Little Rock restaurant Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom is celebrating the season in a socially distant fashion and benefiting its employees at the same time with its Great Raduno Easter Egg Hunt and Giveaway.

On Saturday night April 11, in advance of Easter, the restaurant’s staff will visit houses in Little Rock and North Little Rock and lay out or hide eggs in the yard for children to hunt the next morning.

The egg trove will also include one “RAD“ egg in a randomly chosen participant's yard; the finder wins a brunch for four (can be claimed at home or later on in the restaurant).

The price: 30 eggs, $30; 50 eggs, $45; 75 Eggs, $60; and 100 eggs, $80. For an additional $15, they can leave a letter from the Easter Bunny.

They will wipe down all eggs with disinfecting wipes before putting them out.

Availability is limited; reserve a spot at the Facebook events page: https://bit.ly/3dKkmbC