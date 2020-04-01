Third Little Rock Fire Department employee tests positive for coronavirus, chief says

A third Little Rock Fire Department employee has tested positive for covid-19, Chief Delphone Hubbard confirmed Wednesday.

Hubbard said the department was notified of the positive test on Wednesday morning. The individual is an instructor at the department's training headquarters at 7000 Murray Street.

That person is the second training instructor at the facility to test positive for the illness.

"There's a probability that he contracted it because their offices are in close proximity and they do work closely together out there at training," Hubbard said.

The instructor's last day at work was Friday. The facility was deep-cleaned that evening after everyone had left for the day, Hubbard said.

Neither instructor had any contact with known covid-19 patients when responding to calls in the community, the chief added.

The other firefighter who tested positive worked at a station in east Little Rock.