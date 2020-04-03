ASU employee tests positive for covid-19

The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Trenton Daeschner )

An Arkansas State University employee has tested positive for covid-19, although the person hasn’t been to campus in two weeks, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced in an email to campus Friday morning.

The employee was tested March 19 and has been isolated at home since then, Damphousse said.

Some Arkansas State students remain on campus, along with some university employees.

The university will begin screening staff daily via a questionnaire. Students who remain on campus are encouraged but not required to also be screened.

Students who don’t have a demonstrated need to stay on campus have been instructed to leave by today.

ASU also has activated its Emergency Operations Center, which will handle any covid-19 or emergency matter.