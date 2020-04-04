UA extends online-only teaching through 1st summer session

Courses will continue to be taught online-only through the first summer session at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the school announced Friday.

UA also announced the cancellation of its summer camps through August. More than 5,000 youths attended summer camps last year, UA spokesman John Thomas said.

Like other colleges in the state, UA shifted to remote instruction last month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The UA announcement Friday extends its online-only instruction until June 29, when the university's second five-week summer session is set to begin.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Earlier this week, the University of Central Arkansas announced that remote instruction would continue into its summer sessions. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock also will continue its suspension of in-person classes and teach online through the summer, a spokesman said.

Last summer, 8,670 students enrolled in early summer term courses at UA, Thomas said. The total was roughly 30% of the university's fall 2019 enrollment of 27,559 students.

Asked if UA plans to adjust its tuition or fees for the early summer, Thomas referred to the university's governing board, the University of Arkansas board of trustees.

"Tuition and fee changes are determined by the Board of Trustees and we have received no changes at this time," Thomas said in an email.

The extracurricular camps involve payment to the university for meals and overnight stays in campus housing, according to University of Arkansas board of trustees documents.

Thomas said there was no estimate available Friday for revenue generated by summer classes.

UA had a full slate of athletic camps planned for this summer, according to documents presented to the UA trustees.

"Athletic camps are independently run and any revenue to the university is paid to the respective auxiliary unit for services provided, like housing, dining and rental of facilities," Thomas said.

No decision has yet been made on residential summer academic programs, including the Accelerate Student Achievement Program (ASAP). These programs have participants from low-income families or who are the first in their families to attend college.

"A decision on academic programs like ACT Academy and ASAP and other bridge programs will be made based on COVID-19 safety guidelines closer to those dates. We are certainly exploring all ways to support matriculating students," Thomas said.

The university on Friday also announced an extension until June 1 of its suspension on university-sanctioned and sponsored out-of-state travel, stating that the curb on travel could be extended. Appeals will be considered, UA stated.

Metro on 04/04/2020